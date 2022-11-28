Katie Piper refuses to wear comfy clothes at Christmas.

The 39-year-old TV star - who is married to builder Richard Sutton and has daghters Belle, eight, and four-year-old Penelope with him - explained that when it comes to the festive period, she likes to go

She said: "We have a very chilled Christmas Eve. The kids have hot chocolate and popcorn while they sit and watch a movie with the grandparents. We also let them have one present. Richie and I will be in the kitchen, but it's not laborious. We have music on, pour some wine, make desserts for the next day and prep the vegetables - it's all very laid back. But I'm not a comfies person on Christmas Day, I like to get my sparkle on!"

The 'Loose Women' panellist went on to add that even though the holiday season is "all about" the children, she wanted to have a "glamorous" celebration in her newly-refurbished home.

She told HELLO Magazine: "Even though Christmas is all about the kids, I did want my decorations to be stylish. So in our hallway, which is monochrome, we've brought that theme in with sparkly black baubles which look so cool. But we don't want anything but everyone to be there and to be healthy and happy."

Meanwhile, Katie - who also heads up The Katie Piper Foundation in aid of burns vitcims after being subjected to a life-changing acid attack herself in 2008 - explained that fans often ask how she manages to balance everything, she still gets "exhausted" and can only ever do one thing "well" at a time.

She said: "People say to me sometimes: 'How do you do it all?' and I have to be honest and say: 'I don't.' The kids get cross with me, I get cross with them, we're all exhausted. We only ever do one thing well and everything else has to bubble away on the backburner."