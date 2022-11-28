Jay Z has been tipped for success as an NFL team owner by his mother-in-law Tina Knowles.

The rapper is rumoured to be interested in becoming a sports magnate and was even said to have met with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos to discuss a potential bid if the Washington Commanders football team are put up for sale by owner Daniel Snyder.

Tina was asked about the rumours by TMZ.com, and insisted she "didn't know anything about" a potential deal but added: "I have no doubt that anything that they (Jay Z and his wife Beyonce) put their minds to, they can do it well."

There's currently no confirmation if the Commanders are going to be put up for sale, but the team is rumoured to have an estimated $7 billion price tag.

Footballer player-turned-pundit Shannon Sharpe recently weighed in on the Jay Z rumours, telling TMZ.com: "It’s a good look. It shows we’re trying to diversify and we’re trying to expand. And we’re trying to do the right things.”

Bezos recently addressed the gossip that he's also in line to buy the Commanders in a chat with CNN, but he didn't give much away, saying: "Yes, I’ve heard that buzz. I grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid … and it is my favorite sport … So we’ll just have to wait and see."

A statement was also released on behalf of Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya - who is CEO of the Commanders - and it also failed to shed much light on whether the team will be changing owners anytime soon.

It read: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."