Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show.

The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.

In a post on Instagram, Adele wrote: "Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

The picture showed Shania sitting in the front row wearing a wide-brimmed hat as Adele performed without realising she was there.

It came after Adele dedicated a song to a friend's late mother during her Saturday night (26.11.22) concert. Raven Varona - who is the official photographer for Adele's residency - lost her Leigh recently so Adele dedicated her song 'Make You Feel My Love' to her.

According to The Sun newspaper, Adele told the crowd to hold up their phones as she belted out the track. She said: "I would really appreciate it if you could all put on your torches on your phone and shine them like stars so I know her mum can see us."

A source added to the publication: ":For the past 12 months Adele's focus has been on these Vegas shows but despite being under serious pressure herself, when Raven lost her mum she rushed to offer support.

"Family is a massive thing for Adele and she was keen to make it clear that she could take all the time she needed away before returning to work, the passing has hit them both hard."