Charli XCX prefers to wear "baggy clothes" for dancing.

The 30-year-old pop star explained that looser outfits allow her to "hide her arms" when she dances in the club or on stage and believes that they can really "emphasize" how she moves.

She said: "I like baggy clothes when I dance: something to hide my arms, as well as make them bigger so that the shapes I throw become more extreme and exaggerated. I think clothes can really emphasize how you move, and make even the smallest movements look massive. For me, dance floors are essential to my life. They provide me with a space to physically move, to literally shake out emotions and feelings, or physically connect with them. Dance floors are cathartic and therapeutic. I’ve made some of my deepest emotional connections on a dance floor. I’ve cried, I’ve laughed, I’ve fallen in love. Dance floors have been defining settings in my life, and I probably wouldn’t be the same person without them."

The 'Break the Rules' hitmaker - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - went on to describe her dance moves as "spontaneous" and explained that she "commits to a style" before reflecting on early inspirations such as 1990s girl group the Spice Girls.

She told iD Magazine: "My dancing is quite aggressive! It’s very jerky and spontaneous.I don’t always look good, but I definitely confidently commit to a style, which I like. I honestly just like to feel the music, and react instinctually. Perhaps something to do with your parents, your friends, or the movies.I used to dance to the Spice Girls all the time as a kid and sing into my hairbrush. My family still has lots of home videos of that. It’s very sweet.