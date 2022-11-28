Law enforcement have warned about an increase of fraudsters across Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise of technology has made it easier for criminal gangs across the sub-Saharan region to create and engage in “highly lucrative” scams that have international reach and have a weakened law system due to the current and increasing international economic downturn.

Professor Landry Signe, a Brooking Institution senior fellow said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digitalisation around the world, but as life has shifted increasingly online, cybercriminals have exploited the opportunity to attack vital digital infrastructure. States across Africa have emerged as a favourite target of cyber criminals, with costly consequences.”

Interpol have labelled internet fraud - such as credit card and banking - the continent’s biggest online threat and is being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Interpol conducted an operation across 14 countries that highlighted the issue that led to more than 70 suspected fraud perpetrators connected to the Black Axe group, a criminal network based in Nigeria but extending to South Africa, Ivory Coast. It also had operations in Europe, the Middle East, south-east Asia and the United States.

During the sting, more than 50 properties were raided and $1 million was seized, along with cash and 12,000 sim cards.

Rory Corcoran, the acting head of Interpol Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre said: “It is way wider and broader than these 14 countries. We are dealing with a highly organised international network. These guys are not opportunists … We’re mapping them out around the world.”