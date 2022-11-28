Jessica Brown Findlay struggled to book acting jobs during her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old former 'Downton Abbey' star went public with her baby news back in September after undergoing IVF treatment in a bid to start a family with her actor husband Ziggy Heath - she's now spoken of her joy as she prepares to become a mum but admitted she hasn't been able to work as much as she hoped.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine, the actress explained: "I hoped to work more this side of having babies, but you can't. It is very hard to insure pregnant women on set – and since COVID it's become even harder because you are considered even higher risk ... It's shocking."

Jessica met Ziggy on the set of TV drama 'Harlots' and they married in 2020 with just 30 guests in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She later opened up about her plans to start a family, revealing he couple were going through IVF and were on their fourth round of treatment.

In a post to mark International Women’s Day back in March, Jessica shared a video showing her injecting herself with fertility hormones and wrote: “IVF has made me more even aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break.”

Jessica added: “Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No Matter what.” Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is.”