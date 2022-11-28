Queen Elizabeth's car has sold for £43,000.

The late monarch - who died in September aged 96 - usually drove a Land Rover Defender as her primary car, but was frequently seen behind the wheel of the green Jaguar X-Type on her Windsor Estate.

And over the weekend, the 2009 vehicle went under the hammer at the Historics Auction House in Berkshire, with no reserve price, and sold for £35,000 plus a buyer's premium.

The model would usually fetch around £5,000 at auction but the price tag was driven higher by the car's regal former owner.

A listing from the auction house read: "This fantastic piece of Royal history is presented in Emerald Fire with Barley leather interior and the first owner was HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is confirmed by its original booklet stating its registration as PYN IF which can also be seen in photos with HM the Queen at the wheel. It comes with a sunroof, automatic transmission, electric windows, climate control, a good service history, Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate and has been well maintained.

"The Royal Family might have a long history with Bentley state limousines, but they love Jaguars as well. Although the late Queen Elizabeth II was seen behind the wheel of several cars during her long reign, her favourite seems to be the Land Rover Defender.

"She had a particular liking for this model, but when that was unavailable, she had a back-up car, a Jaguar X-Type Estate.

"In the pictures available on the internet, you can see HM Queen Elizabeth II driving this very car with Her Majesty wearing sunglasses and a headscarf which was so typical. She looked happy and healthy, leaving Windsor Castle behind her and at the wheel of the Jaguar, driving up the Long Walk.

"From 2004 to 2009, the X-Type Estate wasn’t among the most desirable models the brand ever built but who would have thought this would be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to vehicles?

"It came with two fuel options and the biggest engine, though, was petrol. It was a 3.0 litre V6 engine, which was the option Queen Elizabeth II had for this particular car. This surely is a car for the serious collector or Royalist and with a provenance which is impossible to match, this is unique!"

The auction house admitted it was an "honour" to handle the sale of the vehicle.

James Good of Historics said: "It is such an honour to bring to auction such an iconic piece of history - and a car that was evidently so much enjoyed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"A wonderful and unrepeatable collectible to treasure."