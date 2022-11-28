Kate Hudson has declared she's "killing it" in the co-parenting stakes.

The actress has three children all with different fathers but she's remained close to her exes and she's revealed they have created a strong family "unit" which bonds them all together - and she's proud of their ability to put their children first.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "It might not look traditional from the outside but non the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit and it's ours."

Kate is mum to son Ryder, 18, from her marriage to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson as well as Bingham, 11, with Muse star Matt Bellamy and she also has daughter Rani - who was born in 2018 - with her current partner Danny Fujikawa.

The 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' star has remained close to her exes and even goes on holiday with her former fiance Matt and his wife Elle.

She added of her former partners: "Chris and I just need to check in once in a while, Matt is so wonderful. I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you are really only focused on the love of your child."

Kate is now happily settled down with musician Danny and she hopes they will get married one day - but not until they have a bit more free time.

She concluded: "I hope we get married. We're not in a hurry. The last thing I need right now is to plan a wedding on top of everything else, but I'm excited about it."

