Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is “proud” of a partnership with an accessories brand donating 500 handbags to women searching for work in Britain.

She spoke as it emerged on Monday (28.11.22) American firm Cuyana is donating its structured tote bags, which usually cost £205, to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, for which the duchess has been a patron since 2019.

The 41-year-old, who has been seen in the past carrying one of the bags, said in a statement: “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the magic of Smart Works – women’s confidence and lives transformed.

“Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit.

“Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilise back into the workforce.

“I am proud to bring these two together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe.”

Kate Stephens, chief executive at Smart Works, said: “At Smart Works we believe in fashion as a force for good.

“We know that when a woman looks and feels great about who she is, she can change her life.”

Smart Works has a team of around 300 volunteers and helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women get back the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews and return to employment.

The duchess has remained a patron of the cause despite stepping down as a senior royal with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2020, as it is one she held in a private capacity and was not given to her by the Queen.

She has previously launched a clothing collection of workwear essentials with the charity in partnership with John Lewis and Partners, Marks and Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo.