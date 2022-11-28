Elon Musk says Apple has ‘mostly stopped advertising on Twitter’

Published
2022/11/28 23:00 (GMT)

Elon Musk says Apple has “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter”.

The Tesla billionaire, 51, also asked on the platform: “Do they hate free speech in America?” after a string of big-name bands pulled out of their partnerships with the company after he acquired it for $44 billion.

According to non-profit watchdog Media Matters, 50 of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers, which have spent around $2 billion since the start of 2020, have halted advertising on the site in recent weeks, including Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep, Kraft, Coca Cola, Chanel, CNN, Heineken, and Kellogg’s.

It comes amid worries over Elon’s plans to give users increased “free speech”, which has seen ex-US president Donald Trump’s banned account restored.

In the first full week under Elon’s ownership of Twitter, the Center for Countering Digital Hate claimed the use of racist, homophobic, transphobic and anti-Semitic slurs soared after he took over on October 27.

There is also controversy after Elon fired around 50 per cent of Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce after he bought up the firm in October.

And he has sparked concern by warning remaining workers they must be willing to work “long hours at high intensity”.

A spokesperson for Kellogg’s said earlier this month it was halting its ads as it wanted to “monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend”.

© BANG Media International

elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Jennifer Lopez says break-up with Ben Affleck sent them into career ‘hyper-gear’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘proud’ of partnership giving 500 handbags to women searching for work

Recommended