Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff.

The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.

She said: “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.

“I feel like if I talk about... the Internet’s so desensitised... how we really feel, what motherf****** really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’

“We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.

She added she has seen Offset “randomly cry” before she tries to “distract his mind” from grief.

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff by saying in an online post about the waking “nightmare” of his death: “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

“Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.

“Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”