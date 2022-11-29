Billie Eilish thinks boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is the “hottest f*****” alive.

The 20-year-old singer added she is hooked on touching skin “all the time” as she discussed her relationship with Jesse, 31, in a video interview for Vanity Fair.

She said: “I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his a**.”

As she asked everyone in the room to clap her, Billie added: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a** – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***** down.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.”

She also told about how she and Jesse give each other the room they need: “I want to be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

Billie and Jesse – rumoured to be dating in mid-October when they were spotted holding hands at a ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ event in Universal Studios – used the holiday to comment on their age gap, with Billie dressing up as a baby version of herself, while Neighbourhood frontman Jesse wore an elderly man costume.