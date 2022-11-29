Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are dating.

The 55-year-old music manager and producer - who is the mother of Miley Cyrus - shared a picture of herself and the 'Prison Break' actor, and added a red heart emoji.

In a post on her Instagram Story, which has now timed out, she wrote: "Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm"

The picture showed her and 52-year-old Dominic in an intimate embrace while sitting near a swimming pool, and she tagged the actor in the post.

Tish later shared a quote that read: "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

And she added the caption: "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE [heart emojis] (sic)"

The confirmed new romance comes seven months after Tish and her husband Billy Ray Cyrus - who she shares kids Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22, with - filed for divorce after 30 years together.

In April, the pair said in a joint statement: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Billy has since moved on and confirmed earlier this month that he is engaged to 34-year-old singer Firerose.