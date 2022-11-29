NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Instagram to confirm the birth of his son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who weighed in at 7lbs 8oz.

He shared a picture of the little one's legs, as he lay on a Mahomes-branded brown blanket, and had a "Bronze" necklace underneath him.

Mahomes added the caption: "Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz (sic)"

The little one is named after his 27-year-old father, and the NFL star's dad, Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Brittany, 27, who has 21-month-old daughter Sterling with the star, added the same picture and caption on her Instagram.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their second child.

Mahomes shared a picture on Instagram of himself, Brittany and Sterling, who was holding a message that read: "Big sister duties coming soon."

He captioned the post: "Round 2!"

In June, the pair had a baby reveal party, at which blue water squirted out of squirt guns, meaning they were expecting a boy.

Beforehand, both Patrick and Brittany predicted their baby would be a boy, and after the news was revealed he jumped into their swimming pool while fully-clothed to celebrate.

Mahomes inspired the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in the 2019 season and he was named Super Bowl MVP.

He was later rewarded with a 10-year contract extension worth $503 million - a $477 million deal with another $26 million in potential bonuses - which will last through to the 2031 season.