'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was the big winner at this year's Gotham Awards.

The comedy-drama film - which stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis - scooped the Best Feature accolade at the ceremony, which took place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday evening (28.11.22), and Ke Huy Quan won the Outstanding Supporting Performance prize.

Quan - who returned to acting in 2021 after a 20-year hiatus - said in his acceptance speech: "Wow, this is incredible. This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. And just when I think that it can't get any better, it does. What an incredible honour.

"Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis for helping me find my confidence when I needed it the most. I feel so lucky to be a part of this family.

"Oftentimes it is in independent films where actors who otherwise wouldn’t get a chance, find their opportunities. I was that actor.

"For the very first time in a very very long time, I was given a second chance, and for that I owe them everything."

Michelle Williams and Adam Sandler won the Performer Tribute awards.

Sandler read out a speech written for him by his daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14.

He read: "Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime G.O.A.T. achievement tribute award.

"While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies.

"The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the 'Meet the Parents' trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room', which we just call ‘the shower,’ and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh. F*** every other comedian.'

Williams paid tribute to Mary Beth Peil, who played her 'Dawson's Creek' character Jen Lindley's grandmother, Evelyn 'Grams' Ryan.

She said: "I was an emancipated minor when we met, I was 16 years old and totally alone. Mary Beth Peil was the very first artist that I had ever met in my life.

"I wasn't an artist, a mother, or even a high school graduate ... honestly I was barely even a Michelle, I had just gotten people to stop calling me Shelly, but now I was Mary Beth's girl, and that made me somebody.

"I wouldn't have known how to handle being Steven Spielberg's mother without having been Mary Beth's granddaughter, so thank you Mary Beth and thank you Gotham Awards."

Other winners included Ben Whishaw scooping Outstanding Performance in a New Series in 'This is Going to Hurt', and 'Pachinko' triumphed in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) category.

Gotham Awards 2022 Full List of Winners:

Best Feature

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Documentary Feature

'All That Breathes'

Best International Feature:

'Happening'

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for 'Aftersun'

Best Screenplay:

'Tár,' Todd Field

Outstanding Lead Performance

Danielle Deadwyler in 'Till'

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Breakthrough Performer:

Gracija Filipovic in 'Murina'

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

'Mo'

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

'Pachinko'

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Ben Whishaw in 'This is Going to Hurt'

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

'We Need To Talk About Cosby'

Performer Tributes: Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams

Ensemble Tribute: the cast of 'Fire Island'

Filmmaker Tribute: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Icon Tribute: Sidney Poitier

Innovator Tribute: Don Katz

Industry Tribute: Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy

Gotham Impact Salute: Venice Film Festival