Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private.

The 27-year-old model - who is known for creating plus-size fashion hauls on TikTok for her more than two million followers - recently announced that she has a new boyfriend - whose identity she is keeping a secret - but has been dating him since June and wanted to wait until earlier this month before announcing it to the world to make sure everything was "real and secure."

She said: "If there's things I want to keep to myself, I'm allowed to do that. But I think it's fun to let them in on that new piece of my life. No one is supposed to see thousands and thousands of opinions about what you look like, what you say and how you talk/"

The influencer went on to add that while sudden online fame can be "hard to get used to", she flips between worrying about it and "not caring" at all but remembers to give herself the right amount of time away from the Internet.

She told E! News: "It's hard to get used to. Some days, I'm more sensitive to it. Some days, I don't care.If the internet is making me feel a certain way, then I'll give myself the breaks I need. Lately, I've been dealing more on that side of things. I'm confident with what I'm doing, what I'm promoting, what I'm saying, what I believe in. Whatever people say, I just tune it out. If I feel good in an outfit, I want to show everyone, I to show myself off, and I want to take videos. And when I don't, it changes my whole vibe. Clothing has really boosted my confidence."