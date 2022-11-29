Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has redeemed himself "decades" after stealing Snickers bars from a local store.

The WWE legend turned Hollywood megastar has revisited at 7-11 store he frequented as a kid in Hawaii, and recalled a period in his teens when he would nab the chocolate treats from the shelves without paying for them.

Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote: "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.

"We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong.

"I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym. (sic)"

The Rock jokingly referred to the chocolate bar as his "pre daily workout", and he remembered how the clerk at the time "just turned her head and never busted me".

He continued: "I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11…

"I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way (sic)"

In the video, the 'Black Adam' star can be seen buying all the bars on the shelf, and even took care of other customers by paying for their shopping, and leaving the paid-for Snickers on the side as a freebie.

He continued: "And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there.

"Least I could do considering all the s*** I used to steal from here.

"We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces. (sic)"