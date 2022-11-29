The Witcher remake will be open-world

Published
2022/11/29 12:00 (GMT)

'The Witcher' remake will be open-world, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The update comes from a recent Q3 earnings report, which described the game as a “story-driven, single-player, open-world RPG — a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.”

It's also known that the game will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Fans will have to wait a "while" before they ca hear any more news on the remake.

This week, a tweet on the official 'Witcher' Twitter account read: "We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!

"We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details. http://thewitcher.ly/WitcherRemake."

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Console wars: Sony tried and failed to get PlayStation Plus on Xbox
Dwayne Johnson redeems himself years after stealing Snickers from store
Paris Hilton celebrates 16th anniversary of Holy Trinity photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears
James Gunn says future DC games will be 'connected' to Warner Bros.' films and TV shows

Recommended