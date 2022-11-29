'The Witcher' remake will be open-world, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The update comes from a recent Q3 earnings report, which described the game as a “story-driven, single-player, open-world RPG — a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.”

It's also known that the game will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Fans will have to wait a "while" before they ca hear any more news on the remake.

This week, a tweet on the official 'Witcher' Twitter account read: "We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!

"We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details. http://thewitcher.ly/WitcherRemake."