DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed future DC games will be linked to Warner Bros.' films and TV shows.

When asked if there will be more DC character TV shows that will continue the story of the DC Universe, he replied: "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)."

However, Gunn did confirm that there will still be "some" standalone animations and live-action shows.

Despite his new role, the filmmaker confirmed he will still "continue writing and directing select DC projects."

This comes after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed he and DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran plan to create a "bible" for a cohesive DC Universe (DCU) that encompasses live-action movies, TV, animation, gaming, and more.

Gunn explained they had set out a 10-year plan.

He said: "The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be — that is the reason why I’m doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that. We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10-year plan of what it’s going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."