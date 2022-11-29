Kate Winslet had to ignore her motherly "instinct" on set with her daughter.

The Hollywood legend has been cast with her 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton for the first time in upcoming one off drama 'I Am Ruth' - which will air on Channel 4 in the UK - and she has had to adjust to performing with her girl on set.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "We are playing characters - these people aren't us and this isn't our story.

"But, for sure, one can't help but draw on personal experience here and there, whether that's your own stuff or something you've gone through with a friend or a family member.

"It was really staggering how alarmingly free Mia and I were able to be, which I hadn't imagined.

"My instinct to take care of her had to go away because I knew I had to let her be exposed and hurting, and struggling, and that was quite difficult."

The 47-year-old star admitted she never actually thought about Mia - whom she has with her first husband Jim Threapleton - taking on the role of her on-screen daughter in the episode of Dominic Savage's anthology series.

She recalled: "When Dominic and I started to creep towards this mother-daughter story, I didn't think about Mia playing Freya at all.

"I think because I wasn't sort of pushing for that or trying to manipulate that in any way, when Dominic said to me, 'Well, who should play Freya?'

"I suddenly went, 'Oh my gosh, well Mia could definitely do it, but you'd have to meet her and you'd have to talk with her and see if you feel she could.' "

Meanwhile, Kate previously revealed she "always suspected" her daughter would follow in her footsteps.

She said: "Sure enough, a couple of years ago, she turned around and said, 'I think I would like to give it a go'.

"What's been really great for her is that she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate [in 'Shadows'], she slipped right under the radar."