Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.

The celebrity fitness trainer and TV star - who was known as Eric the Trainer and had worked with the likes of model Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Big Time Rush star Kendall Schmidt during his career - passed away "unexpectedly" at his California home last week, according to a post made on his official Instagram page on Monday (28.11.22).

The post read: "We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love.

The post went on to add that the family of the 'Celebrity Sweat' host would appreciate any tributes from friends and fans alike to be sent on to them."

Following the news, 'Star Wars' actor Matt Lanter, 39, remembered Eric as someone who had made a great "impact" on his life.

He wrote: "Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life and I don't think he even knew it. I'm just shocked."

The post added: "Eric’s family welcomes the community to join them in celebrating his life by sharing experiences, memories, and tributes to Celebrate.Erics.Life@gmail.com Please send photos, videos, music, and stories as to how Eric impacted your life. Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly. This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers."

