Emma Meyers uses Pinterest to find “glam ideas” for the red carpet.

The ‘Wednesday’ star used the Meta-owned social media platform to curate things that give off “the aura” she wants to emit while posing for the camera to share with her stylist Amanda Lim.

The 20-year-old actress told TeenVogue.com: "I made a Pinterest board of glam ideas I liked. Looks with the aura I kinda wanted to give off. Then I sent it to Amanda, and she did the brunt of the work."

Emma - who plays Enid Sinclar, the best friend of Jenna Ortega’s title character Wednesday Addams at their school Nevermore Academy - admits she’s nothing like her “extrovert” character

She said:"I'm really not like Enid at all. She's an extrovert. I'm an introvert. She's high energy, and I'm low energy. I think the only thing that we have in common is that we are both optimists. But that's the fun part of playing her. I get to be a totally different person.”

The Netflix star loved working with the cast, calling working with Jenna, Christina Ricci - who played Wednesday in the 90s movie trilogy about the family - Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie and Luis Guzman the “highlight” of starring in the new series.

Emma said: "I've never had a cast like this before. I love everyone in this cast very deeply. [It's] definitely the highlight of this project."

Emma also shared she didn’t know the comic book origin of the fictional family.

She said: "I didn't know that The Addams Family was originally a comic until I auditioned for Enid. I had seen the original TV show clips, but my knowledge of The Addams Family came from the '90s movies."