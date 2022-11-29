Jodie Turner-Smith says being “comfortable” is important to her sense of style.

The ‘Queen and Slim’ star mused on supporting up and coming designers and revealed one of the most vital qualities she looks for when putting together a look, whether it be couture or high street.

The 36-year-old actress told British Vogue: “I always love to champion someone who might not have as much visibility as a larger band when I can. For me, it’s about feeling comfortable in what I’m wearing, because whenever you’re not comfortable you’re not totally in your body. I try and ground myself as much as possible.”

Jodie - was two-year-old daughter Janie with her husband ex ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star Joshua Jackson, 44 - welcomes the fashion industry having “different conversation” about diversity than it was mere years ago.

She said: “I think we’re in a different conversation in fashion today than we were five years – or even three years ago – about inclusion and representation and gender. All of that is so special and very f***** important. Things have to expand to include a broader definition than we’ve ever had.”

The ‘After Yang’ star - who is hosting the Fashion Awards 2022 on December 5 - loves dressing “slightly different” each time she hits the red carpet.

Jodie said: “If there’s one thing about me, I’m gonna want to do something that is slightly different. You never know what to expect, it all depends on how I’m feeling.”

Jodie also mused how she feels sartorially “depends” on the vibe.

She said: “Some days, I might feel like a million bucks in a crop top. Other days, I might... not. It just depends on the mood and the story, right? How everything’s connected together.”