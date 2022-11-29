Vogue Williams is a lifelong fan of Marks and Spencer.

The ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ podcaster loves that her fashion range Vogue Williams x Little Mistress is available at the classic high street mainstay.

The 37-year-old model told Hello! magazine: “I have shopped at M and S my whole life so to have it there is great and people seem to really like the clothes.

Vogue - who has four-year-old son Theodore, two-year-old daughter Gigi and eight-month-old son Otto with her husband ex ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Spencer Matthews, 34 - intends on wearing some of her line during as her “Christmas outfit”.

She said: “It’s so flattering and comfortable. It’s one of my favourite dressy pieces and I think that will be my Christmas outfit, with heels and a little jacket.

“I also love the black and sequin shirt that is slightly oversized to cover the bum. It’s something you would have in your wardrobe for years and wear in lots of different ways.”

The ex ‘Fade Street’ star detailed her family’s Christmas plans to spend time with the Mathews’ pile Glen Affric - a 10,000 acre estate that played host to their 2018 nuptials - and “switching off” from the fast life.

“I’m thrilled because it’s so peaceful there and that’s just what we need. There’s no phone signal unless you’re in the house and the nearest pub is an hour’s drive away.

“We go for walks, go horse riding, the kids feed the chickens - it’s really wholesome.

“Both Spenny and I have had really busy years work-wise. We’ve had builders renovating our [London] house and it’s been pretty full on. We’re looking forward to switching off and having all that time with the kids - even if that means we’ll be way more tired than if we were working.”