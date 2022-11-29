Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry.

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn't got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.

She said: "I actually, specifically, verbatim said: 'If I don't see you crying when I walk down the aisle, I'm turning around! And he did cry!"

The wedding was ordained by Sarah's 'Modern Family' co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the 'Geek Charming' actress explained that while the initial plan was for her other co-star Ty Burrell to officiate the ceremony, the responsibility fell to Jesse because of an "emergency."

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she added: "So, Ty Burrell was supposed to marry us. He's already ordained to be an officiant. I don't wanna say, minister. So, he was supposed to [do it] but there was an emergency and he couldn't make it. Like, a week before the wedding we found out and so I sent a text to Jesse and, 'cause obviously, we're very, very close, and I was like 'Fake TV Uncle, Tony Award-winning, Jesse Tyler Ferguson - will you marry us?' And he so graciously did it."

Sarah added that her co-star did an "amazing job" but had to go through a "crazy" online process in order to be officiated in time for the service.

She said: "He was amazing. We did this crazy process online so he could get ordained and the entire time he kept flashing people his clergy badge! He was wearing it on the inside like 'Look at me!'