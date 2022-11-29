Millie Bobby Brown "never" had female role models she could relate to.

The 'Enola Holmes' star - who plays the teenager sister of iconic character Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 Netflix movie and its new sequel - has explained how she sees a lot of herself in her alter ego.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "I think what's so great about Enola is that she does have so many great qualities of me that are great. But she also has so many qualities of me that aren't great. We use comedy to deflect and project.

"And I think that it's quite nice implementing so many parts of who I am into her. Because growing up, I had these American lead actresses that I'd always look up to.

"I had Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus and would watch them on Disney Channel, and I would just fall in love with these people. But for some reason I never had anyone that sounded like me, that was where I was from, that was a girl."

The 'Stranger Things' star - who was raised in Dorset, England - revealed that it's "really important" to have some of herself in Enola because she "wanted her so badly growing up".

She explained: "It's so nice to be able to have that inspiration to look up to and for young girls to be inspired by and see flaws in this person.

"She's layered, she's not perfect. And I think that's something that we love to see. But for me, I love emplementing most of my flaws into Enola because it's truthful.

"And I love seeing that. We are very similar and I like showing the badder side to who she is as well."

The 18-year-old actress also noted the way Enola doesn't fit into the "industry" she finds herself in, and managers to break down barriers in the Victorian era.

She added: "I think what's so wonderful about Enola and I is that we both work in an industry that's so not suited for us and we persevere through that, if that be wrong or good."