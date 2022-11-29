Michelle Williams is very "happy" after giving birth to her third child.

The 42-year-old actress has been married to theatre director Thomas Kail since 2020 and already has son Hart, two, with him - as well as 16-year-old Matilda with late Hollywood star Heath Ledger - but was spotted walking through the streets of New York in October with the newborn strapped to her chest in a carrier and has now described her household as "busy" but "happy".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York City Gotham Awards on Monday (28.11.22), she said: "It's very sweet for me, it's where I've chosen to make my home so it's really meaningful. It's a busy house but it's a happy one!"

While the 'My Week With Marilyn' star - who received a performer tribute award at the annual ceremony - hid the newborn's face from the view of the camera during the initial outing, she and her husband were said to have been joined by their toddler - who was racing ahead of them on the outing - and another photo showed the couple kissing as they walked through the Big Apple.

In May, Michelle explained that being pregnant was "totally joyous" and the "good fortune" of motherhood was not lost on her.

She said: "[Being pregnant] is totally joyous! As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Michelle also explained that when she gave birth to Hart in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the arrival served as a reminder that "life goes on" even though she never expected to welcome a baby into a pandemic.

She said: "It was a reminder that life goes on, The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.