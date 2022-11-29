I can’t slow down, says Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion "can’t slow down".

The 27-year-old rap star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, and Megan doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon.

She shared: "I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead.

"I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me."

Megan is one of the biggest-selling artists in the rap industry.

The 'Savage' hitmaker has also signed lucrative endorsement deals with a number of big-name brands - but Megan insists she'll only appear in campaigns that embrace her unique swagger.

She told Forbes magazine: "I cannot fake it. If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it."

Meanwhile, Megan previously spoke about her ambitions in the movie business, revealing that she's keen to become a director one day.

The rap star also described herself as a "film buff".

She shared: "I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff.

"I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life."

Megan also confessed to being a huge fan of the TV series 'Euphoria'.

She said: "They got me on the edge of my seat.

"They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on 'Euphoria'. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!'"

