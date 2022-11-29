Emily Ratajkowski loses "so much weight" when she's unwell.

The 31-year-old model has revealed that her weight recently dropped to 100 pounds, and she's described her health woes as "really, really scary".

Emily - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with Sebastian Bear-McClard - told the 'High Low' podcast: "I think trauma lives in the body. That’s been my experience. … When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.

"I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."

Emily filed for a divorce from Sebastian earlier this year and she's currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

An insider recently revealed that the celebrity duo are having "a good time together".

The source said: "Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce. She is dating and having fun with it."

The brunette beauty has seemingly moved on from her marriage and is now said to be very happy with Pete, 29.

The insider added: "She's in a good headspace."

Earlier this month, another source revealed that Emily "is super into" Pete.

The London-born star joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday, and there has been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo since they started dating.

The source said: "Emily is super into Pete right now.

"It's still very new, but they have been in non-stop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

Pete - who has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - and Emily have developed a strong bond over recent weeks.

However, they're keeping their romance "chill" for the time being.

The insider explained: "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.

"Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."