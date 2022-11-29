Megan Thee Stallion felt "nervous" about releasing deeply personal music.

The 27-year-old rap star discussed a host of personal issues on her new album, 'Traumazine', and Megan has admitted to being anxious about being so honest with her fans.

Megan - who released the album in August - explained: "This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I'm feeling, or talked about things that I'm going through, so it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs.

"It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I kind of just was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna write this stuff and I'mma just put it out. Hm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?'"

Megan also explained that she's still "processing" how fans are reacting to the album.

She told Forbes magazine: "My emotions sometimes make me a little nervous. Like to be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes, so, I don't know.

"I feel like I'm just still processing how the album feels to other people."

Megan has largely received positive feedback from her fans about the album.

And, on reflection, she's glad that she decided to be so "vulnerable" in her approach.

The 'Pressurelicious' hitmaker said: "It made me feel happy that the time I did decide to be vulnerable and talk about something I was going through, it was one of the favourites from all of my fans, and I really appreciate it and they made me feel comfortable, like it's okay to not be okay and it's okay to tell y'all i'm not okay."