Jessica Biel is "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a working mom.

The 40-year-old actress - who has Phineas, two, and Silas, seven, with Justin Timberlake - admits that it's tough for her to maintain a healthy balance in her life.

She shared: "It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and spend time with your partners and friends, and time for yourself and then also your career. It's so hard."

Despite her success, Jessica is constantly trying to find the right balance in her life.

The Hollywood star - who married Justin in 2012 - said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet.

"I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions, and I think I do that thing where I'm like, 'It's all great', and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out."

Jessica also joked that motherhood is the "most un-sexy job in the world".

However, the actress remains determined to give herself the occasional break from the stresses of motherhood.

Jessica - who has starred in movies such as 'The A-Team, 'New Year's Eve' and 'Hitchcock' - said: "[Being a mom] is probably the number one most un-sexy job in the world for the most part. It's the best job, most days, and then it can be such a challenging job.

"But I think it is important to go on date nights. You have to take the time for yourself. It's so hard. I'm trying to take my own advice. I'm not good at it and I'm still working on finding that balance in my life."