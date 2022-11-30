Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement.

The 42-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021, and they've now reached an agreement over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - will receive $200,000 in child support every month.

The celebrity duo - who tied the knot in 2014 - will share joint custody and have equal access to their children, while Kanye will also be responsible for half of their educational and security expenses, according to PEOPLE.

Kim and Kanye's property portfolio will be divided based upon their prenuptial agreement.

What's more, the former couple have agreed to attend mediation should they have a dispute. But if either party fails to attend, then the other party will be allowed to make the decision.

In February, Kim claimed that Kanye's behaviour on social media has caused her "emotional distress".

The brunette beauty also told a court that terminating her marriage will help her to "peacefully" co-parent with the controversial rap star.

In the court documents, Kim said: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives. (sic)"