Rita Ora celebrated her 32nd birthday by taking a trip to the French Alps.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - jetted off to the Alps earlier this month to celebrate the landmark at a luxurious chalet, which featured a private gym and a swimming pool.

A source shared: "The trip was nothing short of stunning.

"A lot of Rita's friends are used to her celebrity lifestyle but they were all saying they had never known luxury like it."

Rita - who turned 32 on November 26 - was joined by Taika for "a couple of days", and she's the "most content she has been in a long time".

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Taika wasn't able to make it for the whole week but he flew out for a couple of days. That evening they all had fancy dinner from a private chef with Rita's own brand of tequila on hand for the margaritas.

"2022 has been a dream for Rita, both personally and professionally. She is the most content she has been in a long time."

Rita also celebrated her birthday by having an intimate dinner with her family and friends at her home in London.

However, her celebrations were markedly more low-key than some of her previous birthdays, with Rita having embraced a health-conscious lifestyle in recent years.

The source said: "Rita Ora can still party harder than most of us but over the past few years she's cut back on the booze and is all about health and fitness now.

"For her birthday this year she had a dinner for family and close friends at her house before heading to a gig with her sister."