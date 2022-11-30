Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has hailed Prince Harry as an example of the "softer side of masculinity".

The 41-year-old duchess has explained that her children's book, 'The Bench', was inspired by Prince Harry's bond with their three-year-old son, Archie.

The duchess - who also has Lilibet, 20 months, with Harry - said: "I wrote a children's book that came out a year ago or a couple of years ago and is basically about this softer side of masculinity. And how I've seen my husband as a dad and the example of that, that's the person that the young boy can look to and say, 'Oh, this is what it means to be a man'.

"This is the example of that, that's the person that I can go to when I'm crying and that's the person that will sit with me. That's the person that can put the Band-Aid on my knee. And that that level of being nurtured can come from a male figure in, in your life just as much as it can from a female figure, but also for those male figures that it feels really good.

"To be able to provide that and to be able to show that part of your personality, that it doesn't make you less of a man in doing so."

Meanwhile, Meghan also explained why she made a concerted effort to interview women on her Spotify podcast, 'Archetypes'.

She said on the latest episode: "Now, if you've been listening to the past 11 episodes, you may have noticed that you haven't heard many men's voices. In fact, until now, outside a pop-in from my husband in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women's voices. And that's by design.

"It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated, complex and dynamic experiences. To be heard. And to be understood."