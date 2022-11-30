Dolly Parton "cried on the phone" when she received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos.

The 58-year-old billionaire - who founded Amazon - recently awarded the eye-watering sum of money to Dolly, who has been told that she can give the cash to charities of her choice.

The 'Jolene' hitmaker explained: "I couldn’t believe it. First of all, I cried on the phone with Jeff Bezos. And when I found out he was really serious about it, I just cried because of the gift and how much good I will really be able to do with that.

"And so, I just am still praying and thinking about where it all can go. I don’t have to spend it all in one place [and I] don’t have to spend it all right now."

Despite this, Dolly is convinced that she can "do a lot of good" with the money.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I can guarantee you, I’ll be able to do a lot of good for a lot of needy causes and a lot of needy good people."

The award-winning star has been a supporter of various charities during her career, and she's also created the Dollywood Foundation, which provides books for children around the world.

Dolly is ultimately determined to be remembered "as a good person".

She added: "If I can be, I want to be remembered as a giving person, a talented person.

"I just want to say that I’ve done everything I could with everything I had and tried to do as much good as I can and have as much fun as I can have for my personal self and have other people have fun at my expense. So, I just want to be remembered as a good-hearted person."