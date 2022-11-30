Dolly Parton shed tears over Jeff Bezos' donation

Published
2022/11/30 02:00 (GMT)

Dolly Parton "cried on the phone" when she received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos.

The 58-year-old billionaire - who founded Amazon - recently awarded the eye-watering sum of money to Dolly, who has been told that she can give the cash to charities of her choice.

The 'Jolene' hitmaker explained: "I couldn’t believe it. First of all, I cried on the phone with Jeff Bezos. And when I found out he was really serious about it, I just cried because of the gift and how much good I will really be able to do with that.

"And so, I just am still praying and thinking about where it all can go. I don’t have to spend it all in one place [and I] don’t have to spend it all right now."

Despite this, Dolly is convinced that she can "do a lot of good" with the money.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I can guarantee you, I’ll be able to do a lot of good for a lot of needy causes and a lot of needy good people."

The award-winning star has been a supporter of various charities during her career, and she's also created the Dollywood Foundation, which provides books for children around the world.

Dolly is ultimately determined to be remembered "as a good person".

She added: "If I can be, I want to be remembered as a giving person, a talented person.

"I just want to say that I’ve done everything I could with everything I had and tried to do as much good as I can and have as much fun as I can have for my personal self and have other people have fun at my expense. So, I just want to be remembered as a good-hearted person."

© BANG Media International

dollyparton jeffbezos

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalise their divorce
Rita Ora enjoys 'health-conscious birthday celebrations'
Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'
Emily Ratajkowski felt 'scared' by recent weight loss

Recommended