Melanie Martin doesn't want any "bad blood" with Aaron Carter's family.

The 30-year-old model insisted she doesn't want there to be "any problems or stress" over the fact the 'I Want Candy' singer died earlier this month without a will, but hopes their 12-month-old son Prince will be taken care of.

She told Us Weekly magazine: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate. I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.

“I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

However, Aaron's mother, Jane Carter, has told TMZ that Melanie will not be invited to join Aaron's relatives to scatter his ashes in the Florida Keys in spring, with the family also planning to spread the ashes of his sister, Leslie Carter - who died from an overdose in 2012 aged 25 - at the same time.

But Melanie is said to be planning her own service to honour her on/off fiance.

A source said: “Since they are not inviting her to the memorial to spread his ashes, she is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron’s true friends.

"[Melanie is] trying to stay neutral about the family’s decision and let the lawyers handle it regarding his estate.”

Aaron's death certificate - which confirmed the cause of his passing has still not been determined - listed his twin sister Angel as the one in possession of her brother's ashes.

Melanie admitted earlier this month she was "in shock" after Aaron was found dead in the bath of his California home.

She said: “It happened so fast and I’m still in shock that I will never see his face again.

"Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other.”

And the Only Fans content creator was hoping to have more children with the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' singer.

She said: “I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him.

“I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”