Pink has spent thousands of dollars on an artwork painted by chimpanzees.

The 43-year-old pop star is said to have splashed out $5,000 on an abstract piece sold by @rt by chimps which is among a number of works being exhibited in a show at the New World Symphony Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's column Page Six that Pink's painting features "vivid swaths of blue, white, and, you guessed it, pink"

The picture she bought is titled 'Art by Patty and Kramer - a reference to the name of the chimps who created the painting.

Pink is believed to have selected her piece online before the show as part of a pre-sale for collectors who would not be able to attend the exhibition in person.

Page Six reports Pink "sent a sweet note calling it ‘Patty and Kramer’s masterpiece’ and asking about the process.”

Proceeds from each piece goes to support the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida which houses animals saved from labs and the entertainment industry.

Pink has long been a vocal animal rights activist and has previously worked with PETA - posing nude for the organisation's famous 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur' campaign.

She previously said of the fur trade: "I wish everyone was forced to learn the horrors that these animals go through for fashion trends. I hope fur wearers get bitten in the ass by the same kind of animal they wear on their back."

The star also previously spoke out against keeping animals in captivity as part of a campaign against SeaWorld, saying: "As a mother, I would never take my kids anywhere that keeps intelligent, sensitive beings in intensive confinement. Children are impressionable, and the last thing I would want to teach my kids is that “might makes right” or that it’s OK to bully and exploit someone just because they look different from us."