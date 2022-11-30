Vin Diesel has shared a poignant tribute to Paul Walker nine years after his death.

The pair worked together on five films in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise before Paul lost his life in a fiery car crash on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40 and Vin has now remembered his late pal by sharing a throwback picture of them together on Instagram.

The actor captioned the post: "Nine years … love you and miss you."

Paul was at the height of his fame when he was involved in a fatal car accident in Santa Clarita, California when the Porsche he was riding in along with his pal Roger Rodas collided with a concrete post and burst into flames. Both men died in the tragic crash.

After Paul's death, Vin released a statement sharing his grief. It read: "Pablo [Paul], I wish you could see the world right now … and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us … on me."

He went on to reference his pal's Fast and Furious character Brian O'Conner, adding: "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were … on and off screen."

At the time of his death, Paul was filming another instalment in the franchise 'Fast 7' and his real life brothers brothers Caleb and Cody stood in for him on set with his face being superimposed onto their bodies in the final edit.

After losing his friend, Vin remained close to Paul's daughter Meadow and even walked her down the aisle when she got married in 2021.