Lala Kent plans to use a sperm donor to have another baby.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who has 18-month-old daughter Ocean with former partner Randall Emmett - is "so scarred" by her previous relationships so doesn't want to "involve" another person in her bid to have a second child.

Speaking to Scheana Shay on her 'Scheananigans' podcast, Lala said: “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live.

“I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life. I’m doing a sperm donor. Period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.

“Sperm donor. That’s what doing. End of discussion. It’s just a matter of when I decide to do that,."

The 32-year-old star has already met with a fertility expert to discuss her plan.

She said: "They have a website and the sperm donors that you look at and I asked, ‘How quickly can we do this?’ and she said, ‘You literally pick, pay and it arrives the next day and you could come in and get it done.’ Like it’s very, very fast.”

Lala recently revealed she had split from Don Lopez after positing a "thirst trap" online.

She said: "Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster!"

However, the 'Out of Death' actress went on to add that she will "always have a place in her heart" for Don because he was the first person she had been intimate with since the demise of her longterm relationship with the father of her daughter.

She said: "He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him. The connection was great while it lasted."