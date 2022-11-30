Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City.

The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah's luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.

The trip also features a three-night stay in one of the singer's favourite hotels - The Plaza - as well as flights and transfers and tickets to Mariah's 'Merry Christmas To All! concert at Madison Square Garden on December 16. The lucky bookers will also get a signed copy of the singer's new holiday book 'The Christmas Princess' and a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The trip is being offered for just $20.19 - a nod to the year Mariah's festive hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mariah said of the collaboration: "Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year. For one time only, I'm giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favourite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel."

Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience can be booked on a first-come first-served basis on Booking.com starting 14 December at 5 p.m. ET with the trip taking place from 16-19 December.