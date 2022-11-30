Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden.

The 'Mask' actress - who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 - had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn't wait to put what she'd learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.

In a preview from her upcoming interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Drew recalled to Cameron: “We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji.

"We had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside. What was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day.”

Cameron revealed she had made lamb for Benji.

She said: “Lamb chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini. I put shallot gold inside the couscous.”

Her friend excitedly exclaimed: “Do you see what I’m saying!”

The 50-year-old actress - who has two-year-old daughter Raddix with her spouse - recently praised Benji's "perfect" gift-giving skills.

She said: "My husband is so great at gifts and he surprises me a lot. He loves to do all that. He really puts the time in. He thinks about something for a super long time and makes sure it gets done perfectly. I just wonder how he does it."

But the 'Charlie's Angels' star admitted the 47-year-old rocker's present-picking abilities mean she feels the pressure when it comes to returning the favour.

She added: "Gift giving is one of those things that can be so hard. It can be tough knowing what everyone wants.

"I took on this 'I have to figure this out' attitude so he can have his dreams come true."