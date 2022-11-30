Anya Taylor-Joy has promised to cosplay as Princess Peach at the premieres of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

The 26-year-old star will voice the character in the animated big-screen adaptation based on the iconic Nintendo video game series and is planning to dress as her alter ego during the press tour for the film.

Speaking to MTV, Anya said: "I'm really excited to tour it because I would like to, you know, do the getups and actually be Peach. That would be really fun.

"I'll be wearing my crown. Yes, and just, you know, have little mushroom folk all around me."

Princess Peach features in the trailer for the new movie – which has been directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and is slated for release in April 2023.

Anya told a Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday (29.11.22): "I hope that you enjoy the movie as much as I enjoyed working on it."

Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the film and considers the project to be a fulfillment of a "lifelong dream" and is looking forward to working with Jack Black – who is to voice the villain Bowser.

The 43-year-old actor said: "Growing up, man, I spent hours of my life stomping Koopas in the original 'Mario Bros.' arcade game at my local laundromat... It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play Mario.

"That dream, like all dreams, faces one critical challenge as in the film: I must face off against an utterly ruthless scene-stealer. Every great hero needs a diabolical enemy and I promise you I could not have been paired with a more King of the Koopas, Bowser, my friend, the great and hilarious, supremely talented Jack Black!"