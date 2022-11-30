Emma Raducanu is "extremely grateful" after receiving her MBE.

The 20-year-old sports star was awarded the honour by King Charles for services to tennis at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (29.11.22).

Raducanu won the US Open in 2021 when she was 18 years old and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The tennis player was accompanied to the ceremony by her father Ian.

In a statement issued by Raducanu's agent, she said: "It's been great to receive my honour today from His Majesty The King – I feel extremely grateful."

She later posted a photo on social media of her shaking the King's hand.

Raducanu captioned the post: "A great honour receiving an MBE from His Majesty the King today."

Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith, who collected her damehood at the same ceremony, praised the young star for her success.

She said: "I think it is fantastic seeing a young person (achieve) the success that she had and I think obviously now she faces that incredibly challenging situation of coping with that success and coping also with disappointment.

"And I certainly think it is wonderful to see young people being praised and being rewarded and let's make sure we give every young person the opportunities so that they can develop their talents to the full."

Raducanu has endured a tough year on tour following her US Open success but is looking forward to having a "clean slate" in 2023 after dropping down the world rankings.

She said: "I'm looking forward and ready for the change that is coming. Obviously it will be more difficult at events not being seeded but, to be honest, seeds don't even matter any more.

"If you look at the first rounds quite a few have dropped out and in the women's game anyone can win in form.

"Qualifying isn't a bad thing, like I displayed last year."