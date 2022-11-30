Catherine, Princess of Wales asked the UK public to pick their favourite carol to be included in the royal family's Christmas church service.

The Princess urged viewers of ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' to vote for which tune they'd like to be sung at the end of the Royal Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London and narrowed it down to three choices - 'Joy To The World', 'Hark The Herald Angels Sing' and 'O' Come, All Ye Faithful'.

The outcome of the vote was revealed on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (30.11.22) with presenter Richard Arnold revealing the winner to be 'O' Come, All Ye Faithful' with around 25,000 votes.

The news delighted fellow host Susanna Reid, who exclaimed: "How wonderful!"

The service will take place on December 15 at Westminster Abbey in London - where the Princess married her husband, Willian Prince of Wales in 2011 and is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 people.

It will be filmed for a TV special - 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey' will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1. 'O' Come, All Ye Faithful' will be sung at the end of the service.

The event is spearheaded by the Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation and is designed to appeal to many different faiths. The aim of the service is to recognise selflessness in both individuals and communities and show the importance of supporting others through difficult times.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "It is a real honour to be the broadcast partner for the Royal Carols again this year. Viewers are in for a very special festive treat."

'Good Morning Britain' weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITV Hub.