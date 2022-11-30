Virgil Abloh's wife Shannon was "happy" to be "the stable partner" in their relationship.

The late Louis Vuitton designer's widow - who has daughter Lowe, nine, and son Grey, six, with her husband - has reflected on their life together a year after his tragic death aged 41 in November 2021 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Speaking to the New York Times, she said keeping their home life out of the spotlight was "never a thing that we discussed".

She added: "It was just the way our relationship worked. We knew we wanted to build this close family, and we needed someone to be the stable partner. I was happy to do that."

The couple first met in high school in the late 1990s, and got married in 2009.

A decade later, he got his diagnosis, and he fought for two years until he passed away last year.

She added: "Even though we knew the challenge of what he was fighting, it went a lot faster than we thought it was going to.

"So we never had the ‘this is the legacy that I want you to work toward' discussion.

"But because I was with him for so long, I knew every inch of him. I knew every inch of his brain."

Shannon admitted the two years in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic meant they had time together before his death.

She said: "I know that COVID was an incredibly hard thing for so many people. But for us it was an amazing time because Virgil didn't have to make excuses to get out of shows or DJ-ing.

"No one could go anywhere. So we were able to have those last two and a half years."