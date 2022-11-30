Jodie Turner-Smith will host this year's Fashion Awards.

The actress and activist will be at the helm of the annual fundraising ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening (05.12.22).

In a statement, Caroline Rush - chief executive officer of the British Fashion Council and organiser of the annual fundraising spectacle and London Fashion Week - said: "Having taken the film industry by storm, her poise, grace and exceptional style has propelled her into the fashion industry, where her ability to evoke joy and communicate her authentic self through her red carpet looks has secured her authority on fashion’s global stage.”

The British Fashion Council has also confirmed the biggest prize of the night - the designer of the year award - will be presented to a British or international designer whose collections have made "a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion".

The nominees in the category include Demna for Balenciaga, Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada, and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Meanwhile, Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are competing for the independent British brand awards, with the model of the year shortlist featuring the likes of Bella Hadid, Lila Moss and Paloma Elsesser.

This year, Katie Grand - stylist and founder of Perfect magazine - will receive the Isabella Blow award for fashion creator and the outstanding achieevement prize.

Jefferson Hack of Dazed Group will get a special recognition prize for the way he's empowered youth through creativity.