Georgia Toffolo has gone to "great lengths" to hide her acne.

The 28-year-old reality star has opened up about her "all-consuming" battle to hide spots on her skin, which started when she was a teenager and has knocked her confidence over the years.

Appearing on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: "I don't think i would have had the confidence to do my career because of my acne before.'

She added: "Acne starts when you're really young, in your formative years. Mine started when I was 13, I've been open about it and gone to great lengths to hide it."

Meanwhile, Georgia - who has a new documentary airing on ITV delving into the ance industry - has also urged people to embrace their natural look.

In a video on Instagram, she said: "There are many things that we're taught in life that define us and our worth, especially as women.

"As you grow older, you realise these things are not as important as they seem. There is strength in being vulnerable and being real. My skin and acne journey has taken me to some of the lowest points in my life.

"All the while, I have been pushing forward in my career, but it has always been something that has been there. It has been something to hide to avoid nasty comments, ridicule, and hate.

"But I'm done with hiding, our skin does not affect our worth. We are all beautiful, just as we are - no filters, no covering up, no makeup. You deserve to live your life without your skin holding you back. You are beautiful."