Andrea Bocelli thinks performing with his children will be "an incredibly moving moment".

The 64-year-old tenor has joined forces with his two youngest kids to record a festive album, titled 'A Family Christmas', and Andrea has relished the experience.

The award-winning star - who has Amos, 27, Matteo, 25, and Virginia, ten - shared: "I think this album is basically their album because they worked a lot. Their voices are very fresh, very young and I'm very happy with this.

"It was a big responsibility to create an album with and for my children."

Andrea and his children will soon begin their US tour, and he can't wait to perform with them.

He told E! News: "Around the world, I did my best to bring the best music, especially the best Italian music.

"This year, we have this new project and for the first time, I will be on stage with my children. It will be an incredibly moving moment - I hope also for the audience."

Andrea is determined to spread a message of joy and hope through the new album.

He shared: "In this album, we sang a beautiful song. The lyrics are, ‘Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let Earth receive her King.' This is the deep meaning of Christmas and the period of Christmas for me."

Meanwhile, Matteo - who is set to release his debut solo album in 2023 - explained that Christmas has always been a special time for his family.

He said: "Christmas reminds me and to everyone in general that we're all united all together. My father, since we were little, always gave a lot of importance to the values the family brings."