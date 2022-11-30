Diane Kruger "didn't want children for a long time".

The 46-year-old actress - who has Nova, four, with Norman Reedus - actually thought "it was just too late" to have kids by the time she fell pregnant.

She shared: "I didn't want children for a long time.

"I really liked my life the way it was. In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn't in a place in my relationship at the time - or whatever - where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late. And I was OK with that."

Despite this, Diane admits that the arrival of her daughter has proven to be a life-changing moment.

And the actress - who met Norman in 2015, on the set of the movie 'Sky' - is now relishing the challenge of motherhood.

She told the January issue of Tatler magazine: "The arrival of Nova has changed my life - our lives - in the best possible way. It's just amazing that you thought you were one thing but you're meant to do something completely different."

Diane initially made a concerted effort to shield her daughter from the spotlight.

But the actress has actually become more relaxed about the situation over recent years.

She explained: "You know, what you're comfortable with changes with time ... When she was first born, you really try to shield her from all public gaze. I felt very strongly about that, which I didn't know I would."

But now, Diane and Norman are more willing to share their experiences of parenthood with the world.

She said: "It seems natural to tell her and the world how special she is to us."

