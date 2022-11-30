Victoria Beckham has been inspired by her mum's sense of style.

The 48-year-old star - who shot to fame as part of the Spice Girls - has revealed that her passion for fashion can be traced back to her younger years.

In a new episode of Vogue Visionaries, entitled 'Victoria Beckham and Edward Enninful On Finding Your Fashion Career', the singer-turned-designer shared: "When I was very, very young, and I used to watch my mum getting ready.

"My mum used to really take a lot of pride in the way she dressed and it was more more more of everything. Bigger shoulder pads, bigger hair ... it was a time when she was wearing Christian Dior Poison the perfume, which was such a heavy fragrance. And it was a lot. But it was inspiring.

"I was very young and I used to just look up to her and dream of the day that I could wear the fragrance and the make-up and the clothes."

Victoria embraced a unique sense of style during the Spice Girls era, when she was widely known as Posh Spice.

But now, Victoria doesn't want to take any responsibility for one of their most distinctive styles.

She joked: "I am not taking responsibility for those big Spice Girls shoes! And I'd say to the girls - I did used to take up the budget ... It was fantastic. Because their shoes were from that shop ... Buffalo, on Carnaby Street. And they just used to get them all for free."

Victoria starred in the Spice Girls alongside Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

And Victoria has confessed to overcompensating with her make-up during her time in the group.

She said: "There were times when we were so tired, that the more tired we were because of all the travel, the more make-up we wore. And the bigger the hair got, and the shorter the skirts and the higher the heels. We would just overcompensate."

Vogue Visionaries is a partnership between British Vogue and YouTube UK. (https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/bc/victoria-beckham-edward-enninful-visionaries)